WATCH LIVE: ‘Celebration of Life’ for Schmidt family

The Schmidt family
The Schmidt family
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People have gathered in Cedar Falls tonight to remember the lives of three people killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22nd.

Schmidt family 'Celebration of Life'
Schmidt family 'Celebration of Life'(KCRG)

Tyler, Sarah, and their six-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed by a gunman. Their son Arlo was able to escape.

The Iowa D-C-I is still working to figure out a connection between the shooter and the family.

The Schmidt family lived in Cedar Falls where Sarah served as a librarian at the public library and they were active in the community. Tributes, signs, and flowers now cover the building.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green says he talked with the family on a regular basis as they lived in the same neighborhood, and says the Schmidt family loved their community.

Resources are available to those who are grieving after the incident.

Tonight’s “Celebration of Life” goes from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Overman Park across from city hall.

You can watch the event here:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on...
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Latest News

15-year-old Cory Carter has been running his own produce stand since he was 13.
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
Hiring Event Aug. 9
Hiring event for mental health professionals and support staff set for Aug. 9
Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet is on August 11-13, 2022, in...
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
Darren Bailey speaks to supporters during a rally outside the Illinois Capitol on May 16, 2020.
Anti-Defamation League: Bailey’s Holocaust comments are shameful, unacceptable