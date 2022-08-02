City of Muscatine construction zone updates

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine gives construction updates from around town.

Grandview Avenue will reopen for two-way traffic from the bypass to downtown Muscatine Tuesday morning, according to the city.

The city said, drivers are reminded the area will remain a construction zone and lane restrictions will continue while work is done on sidewalks and driveways.

Houser will be closed from Grandview to Mittman, according to the city. Sampson will remain closed from Grandview to the east side of the railroad crossing.

West 8th and Lucas streets intersection is scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning, the city said. This will open West 8th Street from Broadway to Main Street.

Drivers are reminded that this area remains a construction zone as some finishing work needs to be completed on West 8th Street that could necessitate lane restrictions.

Lucas Street will remain closed from West 8th Street to Busch Street and from West 8th Street towards Green Street, the city said. Climer Street remains closed to through traffic from West 8th Street to High Street.

The city said weather may delay the openings. Please pay attention to traffic control devices and any further updates. The city asks drivers to slow down while driving through construction zones.

