Crews respond to a Bettendorf fire Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Tech Drive, according to a media release.

The crew first on scene, reported smoke throughout the stairwell and corridors, according to firefighters.

The fire was found and extinguished, quickly according to firefighters. The fire was confined to a clothes dryer.

Officials said there was heavy smoke damage in the room and light smoke damage to the common areas of the apartment building.

No injuries were reported, officials said. No one was displaced by the fire.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.