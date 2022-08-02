Crews respond to a Bettendorf fire Monday

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Tech Drive, according to a media release.

The crew first on scene, reported smoke throughout the stairwell and corridors, according to firefighters.

The fire was found and extinguished, quickly according to firefighters. The fire was confined to a clothes dryer.

Officials said there was heavy smoke damage in the room and light smoke damage to the common areas of the apartment building.

No injuries were reported, officials said. No one was displaced by the fire.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on...
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Latest News

Man injured in single motorcycle crash in Davenport
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Man enters Alford plea in fatal Silvis shooting
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday