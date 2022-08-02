Deadline for women’s leadership award nominations is Aug. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The deadline for nominations for three categories of the Quad Cities ATHENA women’s leadership awards is Aug. 15, according to a news release.

Bobbi Segura, Regional Manager at Women Lead Change, discusses the three award categories, why viewers might want to nominate someone for an award, how to support the non-profit in the Quad Cities, and how to attend the awards luncheon.

Categories include the ATHENA Leadership Award (female leaders ages 60+), Women of Influence (female leaders ages 30-59), and Emerging Leaders (female leaders 18-29). Nomination details and required forms are here.

Those selected as honorees will be recognized at the ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center. Details about the conference including ticket purchases can be found at https://www.wlcglobal.org/events/2022-quad-cities-conference.

For more general information about the non-profit, visit here.

