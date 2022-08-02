Gov. Reynolds releases new broadband map of Iowa; requests public input

Locations with slower broadband speeds (under 100 mbps upload/20 mbps download) may be eligible...
Locations with slower broadband speeds (under 100 mbps upload/20 mbps download) may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities issued by the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced a new statewide broadband map that reports the conditions of broadband availability.

The new map provides more detail and identifies the broadband service available as reported by broadband providers.

Locations with slower broadband speeds (under 100 mbps upload/20 mbps download) may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities issued by the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.

“We are making important progress to connect all Iowans to high-speed broadband, but many communities remain unserved,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today, I’m asking all Iowans to visit the broadband map and let us know if the broadband service reported at their location is inaccurate. This feedback will help us to direct resources to areas with the greatest need for broadband investment in the future.”

You can see the map here.

Providers, communities, and members of the public have 30 days to submit information to the OCIO where they believe the map incorrectly reports broadband service data.

Instructions for challenging the map are available here. Challengers may also e-mail ociogrants@iowa.gov for assistance and questions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting
Davenport Community School District
Davenport Schools consider buying ‘smart’ sensors for high schools

Latest News

Scattered storms today
Scattered storms today
Quad City law enforcement agencies held events for National Night Out.
National Night Out with Quad City law enforcement
Celebration of Life for Schmidt family
Celebration of life for three fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
First Alert Forecast - More rain, warm and muggy conditions Wednesday