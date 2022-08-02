Hiring event for mental health professionals and support staff set for Aug. 9

UnityPoint Health--Robert Young Center and CADS are looking to build their teams
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a well-documented shortage in mental health providers nationwide---including here in the Quad Cities---which is a big problem in a time when so many people are reaching out for counseling.

Joe Lilly, Director of Outpatient Services at the Robert Young Center with UnityPoint Health – Trinity, informs viewers about a recruitment event next week where there are many opportunities for those interested to find a job that can make a huge impact.

UnityPoint Health® – Robert Young Center and the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. (CADS) are looking to build their teams of mental health and substance use disorder professionals at an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. inside the Jardine Auditorium at Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event. Be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals, and trainings applicable to the position.

Outpatient Clinic, Community Based and Inpatient positions include:

  • Substance use disorder counselors
  • Mental health therapists
  • Social workers
  • Nurses (RN* & LPN*)
  • Peer recovery specialists
  • Behavioral health professionals
  • Crisis clinicians
  • Mental health rehab specialist
  • Patient care/safety tech
  • Receptionist/support service tech

*Sign on bonuses available.

