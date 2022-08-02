Hiring event for mental health professionals and support staff set for Aug. 9

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a well-documented shortage in mental health providers nationwide---including here in the Quad Cities---which is a big problem in a time when so many people are reaching out for counseling.

Joe Lilly, Director of Outpatient Services at the Robert Young Center with UnityPoint Health – Trinity, informs viewers about a recruitment event next week where there are many opportunities for those interested to find a job that can make a huge impact.

UnityPoint Health® – Robert Young Center and the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. (CADS) are looking to build their teams of mental health and substance use disorder professionals at an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. inside the Jardine Auditorium at Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event. Be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals, and trainings applicable to the position.

Outpatient Clinic, Community Based and Inpatient positions include:

Substance use disorder counselors

Mental health therapists

Social workers

Nurses (RN* & LPN*)

Peer recovery specialists

Behavioral health professionals

Crisis clinicians

Mental health rehab specialist

Patient care/safety tech

Receptionist/support service tech

*Sign on bonuses available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.