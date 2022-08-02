Hiring event for mental health professionals and support staff set for Aug. 9
UnityPoint Health--Robert Young Center and CADS are looking to build their teams
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a well-documented shortage in mental health providers nationwide---including here in the Quad Cities---which is a big problem in a time when so many people are reaching out for counseling.
Joe Lilly, Director of Outpatient Services at the Robert Young Center with UnityPoint Health – Trinity, informs viewers about a recruitment event next week where there are many opportunities for those interested to find a job that can make a huge impact.
UnityPoint Health® – Robert Young Center and the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. (CADS) are looking to build their teams of mental health and substance use disorder professionals at an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. inside the Jardine Auditorium at Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.
Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event. Be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals, and trainings applicable to the position.
Outpatient Clinic, Community Based and Inpatient positions include:
- Substance use disorder counselors
- Mental health therapists
- Social workers
- Nurses (RN* & LPN*)
- Peer recovery specialists
- Behavioral health professionals
- Crisis clinicians
- Mental health rehab specialist
- Patient care/safety tech
- Receptionist/support service tech
*Sign on bonuses available.
