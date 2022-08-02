Hot and humid today, more storms on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect for excessive heat and humidity as we will feel warmer than 100º today. This morning we are watching two areas of storms forming along the warm front. The storms in central Iowa will continue to move ESE along the front and fall apart after sunrise. Storms are also forming in Illinois and slowly building back towards the QCA along the same front. These will also start to fall apart after sunrise. For this reason, clouds will clear this morning and the front will push north during the day leading to highs in the 90s and heat indices over 100º. A cool front will approach on Wednesday kicking off showers and storms. This will likely keep us cooler than originally forecasts, however 90s still look possible which would lead to heat indices at or over 100º.

TODAY: Few morning storms. High: 93º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. High: 90º

