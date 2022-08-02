Hot and humid Tuesday, more storms on Wednesday

Heat index 100°+ possible Tuesday and Wednesday for some...
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A First Alert Day is in effect for excessive heat and humidity as we will feel warmer than 100º Tuesday afternoon, especially from the Quad Cities, and areas southwest.

After the storms this morning, the sky is clearing up as a warm front moves in from the south. This will heat temperatures up into the 90s this afternoon.

A cool front will approach on Wednesday kicking off showers and thunderstorms storms. This will likely keep us cooler than originally forecasts, however 90s still look possible which would lead to heat indices at or over 100º.

TODAY: Mostly sunny afternoon. High: 93º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 78º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. High: 90º

