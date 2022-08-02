Moline hires new assistant city administrator

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Moline hired a new assistant city administrator, starting Monday.

Barry Dykhuizen was the former Morrison, Illinois city administrator for nine years, and before that a city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, according to a media release.

While Dykhuizen said he appreciated the opportunity to lead his hometown, he was looking for a new challenge in a larger community, and Moline fit the bill.

“I like how the City Council here has engaged in a lot of planning and has a strategic vision for what it wants to accomplish; it is appealing to join that kind of team,” he said.

During his tenure in Morrison, the City was awarded a Governor’s Hometown Award for the creation of an artist’s retail cooperative and worked to have its downtown designated as a Main Street Historic District to boost redevelopment.

Dykhuizen said one reason he was interested in the Moline job was the opportunity to help the City find new, productive uses for more than 12 acres of riverfront and river-adjacent land made available for redevelopment by the demolition of the old I-74 Memorial Bridge.

“People in river towns have a reputation for having passion for their communities and for the river,” he said. “It is a unique connection.”

City Administrator Bob Vitas said getting an assistant administrator on board is critical to Moline achieving its ambitious goals.

“We have more than 80 strategic goals, most of which are already underway, and at least as many additional projects and programs that aren’t in the strategic plan we have to execute,” Vitas said. “Barry will be instrumental in helping on the operations side and his experience as a city manager is invaluable.”

According to the city, Dykhuizen holds a Master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Northeastern Illinois University.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.