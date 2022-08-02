Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release.

Deputies found 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff injured, deputies said. Michael C Benhoff, 55, was found dead in the garage.

An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.

According to deputies, Vonna Benhoff was transported to OSF in Rockford for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

According to Lee County deputies, there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.