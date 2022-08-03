1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash Monday on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois, according to deputies.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:40 a.m. to a report of a two-car head-on crash on US Highway 6 about half a mile west of 200 East, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a 2015 Cadillac XTS, driven by Raymond Rankin, 78, of Rock Island was eastbound on Route 6.

Rankin drove over the roadway center line into the westbound lane, deputies said. A 2017 Ford Exped, driven by Megan Dwyer, 33, of Geneseo was westbound on Route 6 and was hit by Rankin’s car.

Dwyer was transported to hospital by Coal Valley Ambulance, according to police. Rankin was pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins.

Illinois State Police are handling the accident reconstruction, duties said.

