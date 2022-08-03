1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.

According to deputies, Alex Steffen, 18, of Dubuque was traveling southbound on South Derinda Road when he lost control of the car around the corner.

He struck a driveway culvert, sending the vehicle airborne for approximately 50 feet, coming to rest next to a tree, deputies said.

Steffen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

According to deputies, the crash is under investigation.

