1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.

According to deputies, Alex Steffen, 18, of Dubuque was traveling southbound on South Derinda Road when he lost control of the car around the corner.

He struck a driveway culvert, sending the vehicle airborne for approximately 50 feet, coming to rest next to a tree, deputies said.

Steffen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

According to deputies, the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting

Latest News

(AP Images)
Macomb police investigate fatal train vs pedestrian crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 8/3: Rain ends later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 8/3: Rain ends later this afternoon
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping is the first Friday and Saturday in...
Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday