2022 Bix Jazz Festival returns this week to Rhythm City Casino

The festival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and continues through Saturday
Bix Jazz Festival returns to Rhythm City this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Prior to the addition of the seven-mile run and block parties, there was a Davenport coronet player named Bix Beiderbecke who is still considered among the greatest jazz musicians in the world.

This Bix Jazz Festival featuring his name lives on as Steve Trainor, former president of the Bix Society, and Andy Schumm, professional musician from Chicago, share what the 2022 outing has in store for audiences.

Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4-6, it will be held at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center, 777 Elmore Circle, Davenport. The hours for Aug. 4 are 6-11 p.m. There are two sessions each day on Aug. 5-6: 11:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.

For more information or to purchase Bix Jazz Festival 2022 tickets, visit HERE.

The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society is located at 129 North Main Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-324-7170.

Andy Schumm can be followed on Facebook HERE. He is also active in the band Chicago Cellar Boys.

