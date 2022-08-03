DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest.

On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.

Attendees can expect to see the balloon launch at 6 pm each day with balloon rides post launch for $20/rider. Anyone in attendance is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the balloons comfortably. Food vendors will also be available.

For additional details, visit http://www.quadcitiesballoonfestival.com/

