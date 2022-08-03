Are you being gaslighted?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film produced back in the 1940s featured a man who was trying to make his wife belief she was going insane by changing little things in their home daily. For instance, a light would dim--without being touched.

The title of the movie is Gaslight. That word now means to manipulate (someone) by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.

Dr. Monica Vermani, Clinical Psychologist, helps patients recognize the strategies of a person actively trying to victimize someone via gaslighting. Gaslighting occurs in stages, until a victim’s own ego has been compromised.

The following talking points provide the outline for the interview:

They try to destabilize you: always challenging your perceptions of reality

Deception is their weapon: intentionally lying to confuse

Denial: this person will deny your truth even after evidence

Deflection: shifting focus and changing lanes often (to confuse)

Manipulate to remain in control: this may mean offering praise (to the target victim) when needed

