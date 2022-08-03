Are you being gaslighted?

The process of gaslighting happens in stages
Are you being gaslighted?
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film produced back in the 1940s featured a man who was trying to make his wife belief she was going insane by changing little things in their home daily. For instance, a light would dim--without being touched.

The title of the movie is Gaslight. That word now means to manipulate (someone) by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.

Dr. Monica Vermani, Clinical Psychologist, helps patients recognize the strategies of a person actively trying to victimize someone via gaslighting. Gaslighting occurs in stages, until a victim’s own ego has been compromised.

The following talking points provide the outline for the interview:

  • They try to destabilize you: always challenging your perceptions of reality
  • Deception is their weapon: intentionally lying to confuse
  • Denial: this person will deny your truth even after evidence
  • Deflection: shifting focus and changing lanes often (to confuse)
  • Manipulate to remain in control: this may mean offering praise (to the target victim) when needed

To learn more about Dr. Monica Vermani including her books, podcast, private practice, corporate wellness program, and more, visit https://www.drmonicavermani.com/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting

Latest News

Pineapple Smoked Salmon recipe from Hy-Vee
No-stress summer seafood meal ideas
Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf
City of Moline celebrating 150 years with music festival
City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial with music festival Aug. 25-27
Bix Jazz Fest 2022
2022 Bix Jazz Festival returns this week to Rhythm City Casino