Bix Lives: Celebrate 51 years of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival

Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival
Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival(Bix Lives)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ longest-running music festival kicks off Aug 4.

The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival begins Aug 4 and goes until Aug 6.

The festival honors Davenport native Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke, a top 10 jazz artist.

Eight professional bands and the Bix Youth Band will perform at all five concerts.

The bands range from local artists to world-renowned entertainers.

Aug 4, from 3 to 4 p.m., the Chicago Cellar Boys will perform at the Putnam Museum auditorium.

On Aug 6, NOLA will play at Bix’s grave in the Oakdale Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m.

The festival is located at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Events Center.

Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit the Bix Jazz Society website.

