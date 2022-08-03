City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial with music festival Aug. 25-27

City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial with music festival Aug. 25-27
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Moline has announced it will host a sesquicentennial celebration in honor of 150 years since being incorporated.

Tory Brecht, Communications Coordinator at City of Moline, highlights all of the events including the music and arts street festival will be held from August 25 - 27, at River Drive in downtown Moline.

Nearly 20 bands are booked to perform at the event. Some of the artists include Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Celisse, and Pokey LaFarge.

Festivities include free admission for all ages. For more information, click here.

