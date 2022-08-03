Davenport Police Association hosts Cops and Cones

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Association welcomes the community to an ice cream social at Vander Veer Botanical Park

All are welcomed to a free ice cream social on Aug 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the large fountain in Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Whitey’s ice cream and Fla-vor-ice Popsicles are providing frozen treats.

The event allows the public to meet and greet the Davenport Police Officers.

