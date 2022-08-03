Davenport Police Association hosts Cops and Cones

The Davenport Police Association is inviting the community to join them for the Cop’s and Cones Ice Cream Social.(KWQC Staff)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Association welcomes the community to an ice cream social at Vander Veer Botanical Park

All are welcomed to a free ice cream social on Aug 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the large fountain in Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Whitey’s ice cream and Fla-vor-ice Popsicles are providing frozen treats.

The event allows the public to meet and greet the Davenport Police Officers.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

