Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night.

Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release.

The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street, deputies said.

No injuries were reported, deputies said. The railroad crossing at State Street will be closed for clean-up until further notice.

According to deputies, the derailment is under invesagiton by BNSF.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.