Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night

A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night.
A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night.

Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release.

The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street, deputies said.

No injuries were reported, deputies said. The railroad crossing at State Street will be closed for clean-up until further notice.

According to deputies, the derailment is under invesagiton by BNSF.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting
Davenport Community School District
Davenport Schools consider buying ‘smart’ sensors for high schools

Latest News

Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony....
Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June
Scattered storms today
Scattered storms today
Quad City law enforcement agencies held events for National Night Out.
National Night Out with Quad City law enforcement
Celebration of Life for Schmidt family
Celebration of life for three fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park