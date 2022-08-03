Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam.
Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft.
According to police, a new scam is born every day, and the details are not important but the solution is.
Police gave tips on how to avoid the scams:
- Do not talk to anyone on the phone unless you are positive you know who they are.
- If you get a call from anyone claiming to be a government official, a law enforcement officer, someone from a utility company, etc. Hang up, then look up the number independently and call them back.
- Do not call a number they give you.
- Don’t fall for social media posts from someone on you friends list claiming to get you money.
- Talk with your vulnerable elderly family members and explain what to do.
