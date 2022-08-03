Fort Madison police warn of scams locally

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam.

Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft.

According to police, a new scam is born every day, and the details are not important but the solution is.

Police gave tips on how to avoid the scams:

Do not talk to anyone on the phone unless you are positive you know who they are.

If you get a call from anyone claiming to be a government official, a law enforcement officer, someone from a utility company, etc. Hang up, then look up the number independently and call them back.

Do not call a number they give you.

Don’t fall for social media posts from someone on you friends list claiming to get you money.

Talk with your vulnerable elderly family members and explain what to do.

