Fort Madison police warn of scams locally

According to police, a new scam is born every day, and the details are not important but the...
According to police, a new scam is born every day, and the details are not important but the solution is.(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam.

Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft.

According to police, a new scam is born every day, and the details are not important but the solution is.

Police gave tips on how to avoid the scams:

  • Do not talk to anyone on the phone unless you are positive you know who they are.
  • If you get a call from anyone claiming to be a government official, a law enforcement officer, someone from a utility company, etc. Hang up, then look up the number independently and call them back.
  • Do not call a number they give you.
  • Don’t fall for social media posts from someone on you friends list claiming to get you money.
  • Talk with your vulnerable elderly family members and explain what to do.

