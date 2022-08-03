Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

For just two days, shoppers can purchase clothing and footwear items priced less than $100 without sales tax
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping is the first Friday and Saturday in...
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping is the first Friday and Saturday in August.(none)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Persistent high inflation and supply chain issues means back-to-school shopping will be more expensive.

An annual event this weekend provides an opportunity for shoppers to save on items for students or even adults looking to get some new threads during Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday on August 5-6.

On Friday and Saturday, the state will not collect sales tax on clothing or footwear as a way to help families manage back-to-school expenses.

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, www.tax.ia.gov, all businesses that sell the items in the exemption (and that are open on those two days) must participate.

There are exceptions. Only clothing and footwear items that are priced under $100 will be sold tax-free. The exemption applies to each article priced under $100 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer.

Anyone can take advantage of the sales tax-free purchases; non-residents are also welcome to participate in the cost-savings.

This yearly holiday is held the first Friday and Saturday in August.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 8/3: Rain ends later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 8/3: Rain ends later this afternoon
The Plainville Fire Company's Hot Air Balloon Festival has been a staple in the town for decades.
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
Moline police said, this catalytic converter theft that occurred last week was not the normal...
Moline police warn of catalytic converter thefts
According to police, a new scam is born every day, and the details are not important but the...
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally