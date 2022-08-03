Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Persistent high inflation and supply chain issues means back-to-school shopping will be more expensive.

An annual event this weekend provides an opportunity for shoppers to save on items for students or even adults looking to get some new threads during Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday on August 5-6.

On Friday and Saturday, the state will not collect sales tax on clothing or footwear as a way to help families manage back-to-school expenses.

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, www.tax.ia.gov, all businesses that sell the items in the exemption (and that are open on those two days) must participate.

There are exceptions. Only clothing and footwear items that are priced under $100 will be sold tax-free. The exemption applies to each article priced under $100 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer.

Anyone can take advantage of the sales tax-free purchases; non-residents are also welcome to participate in the cost-savings.

This yearly holiday is held the first Friday and Saturday in August.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.