DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - John Deere invests in Hello Tractor, an ag-tech company based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Hello Tractor connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers in Africa and Asia through a farm equipment sharing app. The app allows farmers then to track and manage their fleet, book customers, and access financing options.

The company participated in John Deere’s Startup Collaborator program launched in 2019.

Hello Tractor has approximately 25 employees and will continue to operate from its current location in Africa.

Jason Brantley, Director, Ag & Turf Sales and Marketing at John Deere, says, “John Deere sees this as an opportunity to support Hello Tractor’s innovative work to provide technologies and solutions to agricultural entrepreneurs in Africa and Asia.”

