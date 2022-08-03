Josh Duffey to perform at free Sinatra events, Bix Jazz Fest, and more

Josh Duffey: Free Sinatra events, Bix Jazz Fest, and more
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Josh Duffey talks about his very busy week ahead with several opportunities for fans and viewers to see him perform. Some of the music outings offer free admission. Follow the artist on Facebook HERE.

SINATRA EVENTS

WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 3RD - Sterling Municipal Symphony Band - Grandon Civic Center, 212 E 4th Street, Sterling Illinois. Performance begins at 7:30pm.

THURSDAY - AUGUST 4TH - Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series - Bass Street Landing Plaza, 1601 River Drive, Moline, Illinois. Performance begins at 7:00pm.

CHANNEL CAT TALK - BEIDERBECKE AND BELLSON

THURSDAY - AUGUST 4TH - 9:00am - Riverbend Commons, 2951 E River Drive, Moline, Illinois

For ticket information, please visit www.riveraction.org

BIX JAZZ FESTIVAL EVENTS - THE GRAYSTONE MONARCHS

All Events at the Rhythm City Casino Ballroom in Davenport

FRIDAY - AUGUST 5TH - 7:00pm

SATURDAY - AUGUST 6TH - 1:30pm and 10:00pm

Ticket information at www.bixsociety.org

