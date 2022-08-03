Macomb police investigate fatal train vs pedestrian crash

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - The Macomb Police Department is investigating a fatal train and pedestrian crash Tuesday.

The Macomb Police Department responded around 5:47 p.m. to the train tracks west of Bower Road for a report of a crash involving a train and pedestrian, according to a media release. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the scene.

According to police, it was found the pedestrian was dead. Several railroad crossings were closed temporarily during the preliminary investigation, they are currently open.

“Please note our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and everyone directly impacted by this tragic incident,” Macomb police said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the family and involved parties and please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

According to police, there is no indication of foul play at this time.

