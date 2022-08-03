Man posed as health inspector to steal from restaurants, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they say posed as a health inspector to steal from businesses.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Aug. 3, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Police in Las Vegas are looking for a man who they say posed as a health inspector in order to steal from restaurants last month.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the man stole from two fast-food restaurants on July 3.

Authorities said that in both cases, the suspect entered the businesses claiming to be a health inspector and convinced the employees to open the safes. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area, Las Vegas police say.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the police department’s Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone a702-385-5555 or on online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

