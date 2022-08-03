Moline police warn of catalytic converter thefts

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department warns area residents of catalytic converter thefts in the area, with tips to help combat.

According to police, most of the thefts generally happen during overnight hours.

Parking in a well-lit area, with your driveway or garage lights on might be enough of a deterrent, police said.

Moline police have the following tips to help with the thefts:

Park in a garage if available

Install cameras that cover the area where your vehicles are parked

You can purchase anti-theft devices for catalytic converters

You can spray paint it and write a specific number on it which might help us identify it later

Keep an eye out for people and vehicles that don’t belong in your neighborhood, there aren’t many valid reasons anyone should be slinking under someone else’s vehicle.

Contact your State Representative and Senators and ask them to support House Bill 4734

Police ask residents to keep an eye out for each other. If you see anything suspicious or hear someone under a car in the middle of the night, call at 911.

“Let’s work together Moline so we can prevent each other and our neighbors from a costly repair,” Moline police said.

