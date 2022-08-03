National Night Out with Quad City law enforcement

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City Area law enforcement agencies joined others across the country to reach out to their communities Tuesday for National Night Out.

Typically held on the first Tuesday in August, the event aims to be a way for law enforcement to build better relationships in their communities. Since its inception in 1984, 1,000s of communities have participated in the campaign.

The Eldridge Police Department held its first night out, as a way to raise funds for equipment and just to have fun with neighbors and family. Community relations officer Garrett Jahns said events like these help prevent crime before it happens.

“It takes a village ... to prevent crime, and to work together as a collaborative team,” Jahns said. “Not only prevent crime but to report crime as well. So that way, we can take care of it all, together.”

In Illinois, The East Moline and Moline Police Departments have held National Night Out events for over 20 years. In recent years they’ve held their events together.

East Moline Chief Jeff Ramsey said building good relations doesn’t happen in one night. but events like these help start conversations.

“We want to have those good relationships with our community,” Ramsey said. “We are all working together to make this the most enjoyable place to live.

Back in Eldridge, EPD was joined by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Eldridge Fire and Med Force Helicopter among other first responders giving tours of their equipment.

Plenty of vendors and volunteers were also there creating a block-party feel to the event. One volunteer said he wanted to give back to first responders in the area.

“I think it’s pretty cool that a lot of people are coming out showing their support,” Luke Belken said. “They do a lot for the community, they help a lot of people. and we just like to show our support for them.”

Jahns said he’s blown away by the support the community showed to make the event happen.

“It’s very humbling to know that the support is there,” Jahns said. “Especially with the way things have been in light in the law enforcement world where things haven’t been so positive.”

Among the other QCA police that held National Night Out events on Tuesday were Burlington in Iowa and Colona, Riverdale and Galesburg in Illinois.

