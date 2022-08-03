New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?

Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo.

Kelly Wolf discusses the business while showing off some of the delectable items off the menu. Caffeine & Carbs is open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://caffeinecarbs.com/, call 309-944-3400, or email info@caffeinecarbs.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.