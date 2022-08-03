No-stress summer seafood meal ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, a Hy-Vee seafood department manager, joins PSL for two segments.

The first is to feature Pineapple Smoked Salmon--featuring fresh pineapple--an ingredient where the sales will help Camp Courageous (scroll down for more details). The second highlights Tuna, Crab Salad, and Spicy Shrimp Soup.

Watch the interviews to learn more.

Participating Hy-Vee Stores in Eastern Iowa will be selling fresh pineapples to benefit Camp Courageous. A portion of each pineapple sale will go to the camp. Stop in to Hy-Vee and check out their displays where you can get your fresh pineapples and help Camp.

