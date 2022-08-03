No-stress summer seafood meal ideas

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, a Hy-Vee seafood department manager, joins PSL for two segments.

The first is to feature Pineapple Smoked Salmon--featuring fresh pineapple--an ingredient where the sales will help Camp Courageous (scroll down for more details). The second highlights Tuna, Crab Salad, and Spicy Shrimp Soup.

Watch the interviews to learn more.

Participating Hy-Vee Stores in Eastern Iowa will be selling fresh pineapples to benefit Camp Courageous. A portion of each pineapple sale will go to the camp. Stop in to Hy-Vee and check out their displays where you can get your fresh pineapples and help Camp.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting

Latest News

Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf
Are you being gaslighted? Expert guidelines from Dr. Molica Vermani
Are you being gaslighted?
City of Moline celebrating 150 years with music festival
City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial with music festival Aug. 25-27
Bix Jazz Fest 2022
2022 Bix Jazz Festival returns this week to Rhythm City Casino