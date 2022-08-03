Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a home in June.

Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 1:22 a.m. June 23 to the 3700 block of West Locust Street for a report of gunfire.

Police said there was a house that had a clear gunshot through it.

Karr shot a firearm at a home in the 3700 block of West Locust Street with the intent to provoke fear of the two people inside, according to the affidavit.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Karr also was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in July on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and eluding charges.

