Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June

Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony....
Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. Punishable by up to 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a home in June.

Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 1:22 a.m. June 23 to the 3700 block of West Locust Street for a report of gunfire.

Police said there was a house that had a clear gunshot through it.

Karr shot a firearm at a home in the 3700 block of West Locust Street with the intent to provoke fear of the two people inside, according to the affidavit.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Karr also was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in July on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and eluding charges.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, deputies said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting
Davenport Community School District
Davenport Schools consider buying ‘smart’ sensors for high schools

Latest News

A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night.
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
Scattered storms today
Scattered storms today
Quad City law enforcement agencies held events for National Night Out.
National Night Out with Quad City law enforcement
Celebration of Life for Schmidt family
Celebration of life for three fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park