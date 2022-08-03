Power up with plants adding “eggs-tra” nutrition boost

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As summer comes to a wrap, planning is an important part of keeping us on track for getting back to busy while maintaining healthy eating habits.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, offers more tips and tricks to help you create habits that ensure fruits and veggies are central to mealtime with help from protein-packed eggs. Nina breaks down the benefits of making plants part of your regular eating routine and how to incorporate them in a nutrient-rich eating plan with eggs. Plus shows us how to start the day with a simple recipe for a Microwave Egg & Veggie Breakfast Bowl (scroll down).

Highlighted talking points of the segment include how to make more fruits and veggies a habit by pairing them with the versatile and nutrient-dense egg for any meal of the day.

Microwave Egg & Veggie Breakfast Bowl

1 egg

2 tbsp thinly sliced baby spinach

2 tbsp chopped mushrooms

2 tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cherry tomatoes, sliced

1. Coat an 8-ounce ramekin or custard cup with cooking spray. Add egg, spinach and mushrooms; beat with a fork until blended. 2. Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir. Microwave again until egg is almost set, 30 to 45 seconds longer. 3. Top with cheese and tomatoes. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.