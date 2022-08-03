Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf

Downtown Bettendorf continues progress and growth into 2022-2023 fiscal year.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow, heading into the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The “Downtown Bettendorf Organization” has added eight new businesses, spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on building improvements downtown, and having a record number of people living in the downtown area.

One of the biggest accomplishments of the last year is the completion of the $1.2 billion I-74 Bridge.

“Downtown Bettendorf is still in the middle of this major renaissance, if you will, with the i-74 bridge. So we’re excited to continue to welcome new businesses and with our grant programs, we’re excited to help these businesses that have been down here a long time, right? Downtown Bettendorf is a place where, like K&K Hardware has been down here for 70 some years,” said Ryan Jantzi, executive director of Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

One of the goals in fiscal year 2023 includes completing construction of the new urban park under the I-74 Bridge.

“We started construction of the Urban Park, and that’s going to go on throughout the winter. And that’s going to create some real connectivity between the east and west side of downtown, as well as the north side of downtown connectivity to that neighborhood. We want to attract people and families to walk down from that neighborhood into that downtown to frequent our stores, our restaurants and to get to one o four greatest assets which is the Mississippi River,” said Jantzi.

Downtown Bettendorf Organization will continue to invest in the downtown building improvements in the 2023 fiscal year with a $75,000 grant.

