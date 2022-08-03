Showers and storms today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon hours. The strongest storms could contain gusty wind and heavy rainfall. The severe weather threat stays mainly southeast of the TV6 viewing area.

The First Alert Day has been canceled because of the rain and thunderstorms arriving earlier in the day, limiting our heating in the afternoon. Highs will likely top out in the 80s, but it will still be very humid.

A cold front passes this evening leading to a clearing sky overnight, and slightly lower humidity Thursday. The heat and humidity make a return this weekend.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 85º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 69º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with less humidity. High: 87º

