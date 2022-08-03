Showers and storms today

More heat and humidity by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - An approaching cold front will set off a few showers and storms this morning and afternoon.  Since this will bring more clouds into play today, the heat won’t be as bad, however the humidity will be sky high.  Since the heat index won’t reach 100º today we have canceled the First Alert Day. Showers and storms will be pushing out of the area by 8PM and the severe threat looks to stay SE of the QCA.  Look for highs in the 80s and feeling like the 90s today.  Sunshine and more comfortable air returns Thursday and Friday before another uptick in heat and humidity returns for the weekend.

TODAY: Showers and storms.  High: 88º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 69º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with less humidity. High: 87º

