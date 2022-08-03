Southeast Little League All-Stars aiming for World Series

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Southeast Little League State Championship 12U All-Stars are preparing for the Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament being held in Whitestown, Indiana from August 5th - 13th. The team defeated Sioux City Morningside 4-2 on July 28th to advance to the Regional Tournament. Southeast Little League is one of eight teams that will battle for a spot to play in the Little League World Series

