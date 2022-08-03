Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire.

James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Following a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Thiel was immediately taken into custody. However, he spent less than an hour in jail before posting a $10,000 appeal bond.

He will remain free pending an appeal of the case.

Scott County prosecutors argued at the trial that Thiel was intoxicated and allowed his 15-year-old son to speed-race his Triton boat against a friend’s boat on the way to a barbeque on Aug. 16, 2020.

Thiel’s boat, having been driven recklessly, according to the prosecution, crashed head-on into Dr. Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke’s Bayliner boat.

Prosecutors argued that by allowing his son to drive the boat in a careless manner, Thiel aided and abetted in the deaths of Pinc and Verbeke.

His attorney, Leon Spies, argued that it was the Bayliner that ran into the Triton, citing witnesses who said they had seen Verbeke driving erratically.

