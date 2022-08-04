13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony....
Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June

Latest News

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland, Florida, jury tours bloody school massacre scene
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.
Florida woman’s lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Update to electors law desperately needed, senators declare