City of Rock Island accepting archery deer hunting applications

(KYTV)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Starting Aug 8, the City of Rock Island will begin accepting applications for the 2022/23 archery deer hunting season.

All applications can be obtained from the front desk of the Police Department, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Office, or online.

Applications and proficiency cards must be returned to the Police Department by 5 p.m. on Sept 8 to be considered for a permit.

All approved hunters will be required to attend a mandatory meeting scheduled later.

For more information or questions, contact Lt. Kirk Pattison at (306) 732-2707.

Salvation Army, Walmart team up for ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign this weekend