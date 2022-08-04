Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony....
Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Alex Jones' texts were mistakenly sent to the attorney for the Sandy Hook parents suing him.
Attorney for Sandy Hook parents: Jan. 6 committee requested materials, including Alex Jones’ texts
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire