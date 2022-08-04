CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash checks stolen from cars during a baseball tournament.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. July 25, officers responded to Northwest Park, at 3400 North Division Street on a report that several vehicles were damaged and property stolen from inside, during a baseball tournament.

Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park and used the stolen driver’s licenses.

Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park and used the stolen driver’s licenses.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

According to police, she was driving what appears to be a dark gray Ford Escape.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony....
Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape
Iowa's tax-free holiday is August 5-6. Illinois' sales tax holiday, reducing sales tax by 5%...
Iowa and Illinois sales tax holiday begins Aug. 5
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Bettendorf dermatologist settles $1.66 million healthcare fraud claim
The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest...
Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries