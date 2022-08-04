CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash checks stolen from cars during a baseball tournament.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. July 25, officers responded to Northwest Park, at 3400 North Division Street on a report that several vehicles were damaged and property stolen from inside, during a baseball tournament.

Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park and used the stolen driver’s licenses.

According to police, she was driving what appears to be a dark gray Ford Escape.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

