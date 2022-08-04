CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jeremy Zvonik, 39 is wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-6, 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

