DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground on July 22.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground on July 22.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Lula Schmidt, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said in a media release.

Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the autopsy. His death has been ruled a suicide.

According to the DCI, all evidence collected to this point supports Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone. They did not disclose that evidence Thursday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Division of Criminal Investigation responded on July 22 to a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground, according to DCI.

Officers located the Schmidts, as well as Sherwin, DCI said.

The investigation is ongoing.

