Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest police believe was involved in recent burglaries at Westbrook Park and fraud crimes at local parks.

According to police, the people involved in these crimes are working together as a team in several other communities across Iowa.

Police said, they are breaking into vehicles, usually parked in parks, sports complexes or other large gatherings, smashing out a window and then grabbing things like purses, wallets, debit or credit cards and checkbooks before quickly leaving the area.

The people involved return to the same communities days or weeks later and use the stolen driver’s licenses and debit cards from one burglary and attempt to cash stolen checks at a local bank drive-through, attempting to pass as the person whose identification was stolen, police said. They try to hide or conceal their identity at the banks by wearing protective/surgical masks. They normally have tried to use the bank drive-through, farthest from the teller window and will wear a mask to help hide their identity.

Police ask the public to be vigilant and not leave valuable items in their cars, especially at parks, sporting events or other large events or gatherings where cars are parked next to each other.

Police are encouraging local banks, credit unions and businesses to make sure to closely check identification and to positively identify anyone trying to cash/pass checks, especially large sums of money.

Police said if anyone has been a victim of this type of crime to be sure to notify your credit card compares and banking institutions, so they can take necessary actions to prevent someone from accessing your accounts.

Police ask anyone with information about this person is asked to call the DeWitt Police Department at 563-659-3145.

