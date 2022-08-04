Government Bridge Roadway closed Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge Roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for required maintenance.

According to arsenal officials, the closure will only impact Government Bridge vehicular traffic. Pedestrian, railroad and river navigation will not be affected.

Arsenal officials said signage will be used to warn and direct traffic during all activities.

