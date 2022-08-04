Government Bridge Roadway closed Saturday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge Roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for required maintenance.

According to arsenal officials, the closure will only impact Government Bridge vehicular traffic. Pedestrian, railroad and river navigation will not be affected.

Arsenal officials said signage will be used to warn and direct traffic during all activities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.