Jo Daviess Co. 911 calls rerouted to Whiteside Co. due to outage

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting all 911 calls due to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines.

According to the sheriff’s office, 911 calls are being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask, that all non-emergency calls for be directed to the Galena Police Department, 815-777-2131.

Service providers have been notified of the issue and are working to restore services, deputies said.

