Judge denied motion to withdraw attempted first-degree murder guilty plea

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday Circuit Judge Richard Gambrell denied Kyle Reddick’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea to attempted first-degree murder.

Reddick will be required to serve the remainder of his 26-year prison sentence. Illinois law requires that he serves 85% of the sentence.

In the motion, Reddick alleged that his guilty plea was not made knowingly and voluntarily. He also alleged ineffective assistance of counsel on the part of his attorney.

Rejecting this argument, Judge Gambrell noted that the transcript from the sentencing hearing showed that the sentencing judge painstakingly followed Illinois Supreme Court Rules to assure that that Reddick understood his trial rights and that he was voluntarily waving them.

On Jan. 1, 2021, a shooting took place on Monroe Street, according to court records. Around 2 a.m., a woman was driving three other people when she parked in the driveway of her friend’s house to go to a party down the block. Before the driver could finish texting her friend the car was in the driveway, Reddick came out of the house and began shooting into the car from the porch.

