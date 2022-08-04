MLB preparing for Field of Dreams week

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA (KWQC) - Last season, Major League baseball could not have hand written a better script of the very first Field of Dreams game. A standing room only crowd, a perfect Iowa night, Kevin Costner walking the teams out of the cornfield, a Yankees comeback, and a White Sox walk off home run into the corn stalks to cap off a fantastic event and a fantastic game.

This year, Major League Baseball will try to serve that magic up twice. On Tuesday the 9th, the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad City River Bandits will become the Bunnies and the Blue Sox to kick off the week with a matchup in Dyersville. The game will be broadcast by MLB Network, and will feature Harold Reynolds in the booth, who is familiar with both organizations. In 1981, the then baseball prospect Harold Reynolds was a member of the Midwest League’s Wausau Timbers, where he was able to play in Davenport and Cedar Rapids on many occasions.

On Thurday the 11th, the main event will take place with a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Players from both teams say they watched last years game and are looking forward to playing in the rural atmosphere of Dyersville. Reds shortstop, Kyle Farmer said that he found himself watching the movie again just a couple of days ago when he caught it on TV, and that as a fan of the movie, he is excited to take in the moment. Farmer also mentioned that when he was in high school he did a report on the 1919 Black Sox scandal and Shoeless Joe Jackson, so the game and the movie definitely means something to him and that while he doesn’t think the Reds will be the villains in this game, despite Cincinnati being the eventual winner of the World Series, but that it would be fun to play that role.

