Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport police.

Officials said Davenport fire, Medic EMS, and police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

Officers found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Owen Logemann, lying on the ground in front of parked vehicles at the Mississippi Valley Fair, police said.

After returning to his 2021 Chevy Suburban, the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Christopher Henderson, drove forward over Logemann not knowing he was on the ground in front of the vehicle, according to police. Henderson stopped the vehicle and immediately called 9-1-1.

According to police, there is no evidence of criminal violation on behalf of the driver of the vehicle at this time.

Police said Logemann was first transported to a local hospital and later flown by Medforce to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for life-threatening injuries. As of Aug. 9, there was no update on his condition.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

