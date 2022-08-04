Police: Missing kayaker recovered from Rock River

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials recovered the missing kayaker on the Rock River Wednesday night in Lee County, according to a media release.

According to police, a body was recovered around 11:40 a.m. from the Rock River near Rock River Estates in Lee County. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Dixon Rural Fire Department, and the Dixon Police Department worked in the recovery efforts.

Police said the person will not be identified until the next of kin has been notified.

Tuesday around 8:55 p.m. the Dixon Police Department received a report of a missing kayaker on the Rock River, police said. The person was last seen at 2 p.m. on the Rock River in the Custer Avenue boat ramp area.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

