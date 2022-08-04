Rock Island Police caution motorists for school year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With the new school on its way, Police warn motorists about school zones and watch for children.

During the school year, children are extremely vulnerable to vehicle accidents.

To help protect children, the Rock Island Police Department urges motorists to follow these safety tips:

Slow down near schools and residential areas - slower speeds buy reaction and stopping time for the driver.

Drive with your headlights on - even during the day - so children and other drivers can see you. Illinois law requires the use of headlights while windshield wipers are operating.

Look for clues such as School Zone signs, bicycles, and playgrounds that indicate children could be in the area.

Scan between parked cars and other objects for signs of children. If you see a ball roll onto the street, rest assured a child could be close behind.

Practice extra caution in bad weather.

Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading students. Even when Police are not present, school bus drivers may report the violation of passing the bus when the stop arm is extended.

In order to ensure safety around school zones, officers will use LIDAR in school zones. These devices all officers to pinpoint the location of the violator to determine if the violation happened in a school zone while children were present. Additionally, the speed limit within all school zones is 20 mph while children are present. Officers will enforce cell phone usage laws.

